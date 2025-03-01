NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 2,277.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817,950 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.74% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSOS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $424.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.29.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

