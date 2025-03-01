NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Lowered by Bank OZK

Bank OZK lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 24,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,951,000. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 80,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $70.17 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

