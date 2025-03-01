Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 4,075 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,743 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 224,717 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 42,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 19,495 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $23.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $46.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

