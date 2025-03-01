Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 41,026 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,939 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 41,026 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 6,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,217 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 9.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. UBS Group cut their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

CVS Health Trading Up 2.1 %

CVS opened at $65.85 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.46.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Michael F. Mahoney purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. This represents a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

