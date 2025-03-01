Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 475 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,639 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XY Capital Ltd grew its holdings in BHP Group by 503.6% during the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 921,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,245,000 after acquiring an additional 768,972 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,603,624 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,041,000 after purchasing an additional 642,765 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,944,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,362,996,000 after buying an additional 633,290 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,830,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,655,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.21.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 4.8%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BHP Group

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.