NL Industries, Inc. (NL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on March 27th

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

NL Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. NL Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NL Industries Price Performance

NYSE:NL opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $333.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.52. NL Industries has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $9.42.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

