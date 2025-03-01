nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21), Zacks reports. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 million. nLIGHT updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

nLIGHT Stock Performance

LASR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,182. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $444.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.18.

Insider Activity at nLIGHT

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $167,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,340,146 shares in the company, valued at $14,996,233.74. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $27,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,008.68. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,019 shares of company stock worth $331,365. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on nLIGHT from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on nLIGHT from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

See Also

