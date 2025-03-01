Noble Wealth Management PBC Invests $1.16 Million in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC owned 0.05% of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,772,000 after acquiring an additional 202,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 527,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,284,000 after acquiring an additional 221,370 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 377,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Mittelman Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,383,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 256,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IGLB opened at $51.21 on Friday. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.17 and a one year high of $54.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.29.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.