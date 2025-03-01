Noble Wealth Management PBC Invests $1.52 Million in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 58,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC owned about 0.20% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average is $26.21. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

