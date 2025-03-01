Noble Wealth Management PBC Invests $3.46 Million in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR)

Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 113,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,000. FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Noble Wealth Management PBC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Noble Wealth Management PBC owned approximately 0.08% of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUFR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,757,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,522,000 after purchasing an additional 20,160 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 25,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 151.2% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 361,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.29.

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

