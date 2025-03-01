Noble Wealth Management PBC Invests $337,000 in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCK. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $736,000.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PCK opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0215 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

(Free Report)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.