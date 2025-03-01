Noble Wealth Management PBC Invests $446,000 in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI)

Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 21,691 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

