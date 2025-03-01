Noble Wealth Management PBC Invests $731,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $75.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.17. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.