Noble Wealth Management PBC Makes New $272,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 79,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 454,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,039,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.72 and its 200-day moving average is $89.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $78.36 and a one year high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

