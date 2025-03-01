Noble Wealth Management PBC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 93,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Noble Wealth Management PBC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Noble Wealth Management PBC owned 0.16% of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 188,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 20,732.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 208,564 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

FMDE stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average is $33.03. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $35.44.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

