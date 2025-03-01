Noble Wealth Management PBC Purchases New Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC owned 0.05% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 784,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,308,000 after acquiring an additional 415,527 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,691,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 630,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after buying an additional 165,168 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1,604.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 113,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,646,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.15. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $50.37.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

