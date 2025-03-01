Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $316,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Forward LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Forward LLC now owns 317,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,916,000 after buying an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $32.71.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.