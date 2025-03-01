Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NCLH. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

NCLH stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

