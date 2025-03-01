Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.050-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.080-0.080 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCLH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Argus raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

