Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading 11.6% Higher on Earnings Beat

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) rose 11.6% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.17. Approximately 2,620,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 4,336,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $88.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS.

Get Novavax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Novavax to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Insider Transactions at Novavax

In other Novavax news, Director Rachel K. King sold 4,150 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $37,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,225.40. The trade was a 21.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Young sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,760 shares in the company, valued at $414,080. This represents a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,150 shares of company stock valued at $119,641. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Novavax by 38.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.14.

About Novavax

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.