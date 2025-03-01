Nwam LLC Has $840,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 59,280.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 146,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 146,423 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $71.61 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.24.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $492,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,402. The trade was a 12.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 2,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $185,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,841.12. This trade represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,739 shares of company stock worth $2,799,104 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

