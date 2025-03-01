Nwam LLC Invests $823,000 in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,385,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512,560 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the period.
Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of URA opened at $24.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.00. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $33.99.
Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
