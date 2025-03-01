Nwam LLC Sells 1,880 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $564,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.56.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.