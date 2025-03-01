NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Short Interest Update

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 142.7% from the January 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NXG opened at $47.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.25. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $53.84.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund’s payout ratio is -2,700.00%.

Institutional Trading of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

