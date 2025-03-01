NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Short Interest Update

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 142.7% from the January 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSE:NXG opened at $47.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.25. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $53.84.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund’s payout ratio is -2,700.00%.
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
