Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $176.50 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 18.98%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

