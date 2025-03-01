Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 161.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $333,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,760.60. The trade was a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $40,142.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,864.24. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $39.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

