Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 90.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 287.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 657.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.56.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SITE stock opened at $126.41 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.60 and a 1 year high of $188.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

