Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,508 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,853 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,508 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBVA. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $13.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

