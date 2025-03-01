Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 315 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hickory Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Sylvest Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Cencora by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. The trade was a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

COR stock opened at $253.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.73. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $262.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.90.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

