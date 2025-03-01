Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,390.81.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.10, for a total value of $2,667,487.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,061.80. This represents a 58.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $364,375. The trade was a 64.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,894 shares of company stock worth $10,409,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $1,373.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,264.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,209.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $947.49 and a 52-week high of $1,378.76.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

