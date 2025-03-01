Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 7,109 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.62, for a total transaction of $4,447,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,021,265.74. This represents a 28.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.68, for a total transaction of $5,005,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,491,190.28. The trade was a 9.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,492 shares of company stock worth $28,571,705 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $271.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.12.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 3.3 %

RCL opened at $246.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $121.58 and a one year high of $277.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.06%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

