Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,511,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,638,000 after acquiring an additional 50,637 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 185,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 93,322 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 719.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 45,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 39,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,565.20. This trade represents a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE TFC opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.62. The company has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFC

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.