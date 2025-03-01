Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 541 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.36% of First Trust Water ETF worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 168,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,433,000 after buying an additional 38,490 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 105,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,374 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 66,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIW opened at $103.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.15. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $96.29 and a 52-week high of $111.64. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

