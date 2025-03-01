Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 50.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,883,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,940 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,834,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,098,000 after purchasing an additional 242,179 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 0.9% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,455,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,921,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,797,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.9% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 492,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,666,000 after buying an additional 145,444 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 1.5 %

FOUR stock opened at $98.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.72. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $127.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FOUR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $147,764.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,585.23. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $495,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,309.12. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,364 over the last three months. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.