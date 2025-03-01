Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,042 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Fractal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,455,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.75.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:LNG opened at $228.51 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.31 and a 12 month high of $257.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

