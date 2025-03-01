Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.62 Million Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,077,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,978,000 after buying an additional 586,418 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,479,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,619,000 after buying an additional 994,800 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,109,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,663,000 after buying an additional 357,771 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,106,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,735,000 after buying an additional 32,939 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 975,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,536,000 after buying an additional 10,056 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.25. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.54.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Announces Dividend

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.