Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 679 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 32,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,059,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $138.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.00 and a 200-day moving average of $134.82. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.43 and a 12-month high of $144.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

