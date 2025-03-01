Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 146 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CASY. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $414.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.00 and a 12-month high of $445.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,765.72. This trade represents a 19.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $192,208.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,761.11. This represents a 16.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

