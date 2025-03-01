Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,606,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,409,000 after purchasing an additional 993,942 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,114,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,170,000 after purchasing an additional 222,187 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 108.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,852,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,060 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $92,413,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 164.9% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,660,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,971 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of -57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -273.33%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

