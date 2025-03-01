Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.22.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $366.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $403.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

