Orion S.A. (OEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on April 4th

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0207 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Orion has a dividend payout ratio of 3.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Orion to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

Shares of OEC stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $791.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.50. Orion has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Orion had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $434.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orion will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OEC shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Orion from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Orion from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

