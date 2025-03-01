Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $99.78 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $90.12 and a 12 month high of $106.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.47.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 38,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $3,588,712.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,213,814.03. This represents a 13.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $3,119,988.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $16,127.67. This trade represents a 99.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,621 shares of company stock valued at $10,046,255. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Otis Worldwide

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.