Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,418 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.22.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

