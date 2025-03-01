Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.22.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $24.05 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 779.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitlin John LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 495.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.