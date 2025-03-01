Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN) Insider Sells $74,018.87 in Stock

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Sonne sold 10,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $74,018.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,342.54. The trade was a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Palladyne AI Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of Palladyne AI stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. Palladyne AI Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $192.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 3.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Palladyne AI in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Delta Air Lines Inc. purchased a new position in Palladyne AI in the third quarter worth approximately $676,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palladyne AI in the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Palladyne AI in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palladyne AI in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Palladyne AI in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Palladyne AI Company Profile

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

