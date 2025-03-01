Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 1,143 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,350 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,163,724 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $122,628,000 after buying an additional 52,334 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 246,504 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,952,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,400. The trade was a 37.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arjun N. Murti bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.87 per share, with a total value of $239,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,205. The trade was a 13.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.47.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $99.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $94.23 and a one year high of $135.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

