Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9,889.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 544,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,154,000 after purchasing an additional 539,279 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,886,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $24,598,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 198,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,061,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $89.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $78.36 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.63.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

