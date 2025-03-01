Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,003 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,222 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 173,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 86,001 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,906,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,686,000 after acquiring an additional 203,967 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $6,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of AM stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 2.31. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $16.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Read Our Latest Report on AM

About Antero Midstream

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.