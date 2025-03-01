Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 303 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Workiva were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,570,000 after acquiring an additional 140,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,597,000 after purchasing an additional 35,029 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Workiva by 13.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 728,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,629,000 after purchasing an additional 86,746 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 559,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,316,000 after purchasing an additional 92,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,894,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Workiva from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Workiva from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Workiva from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Workiva from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Workiva from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.57.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -95.12 and a beta of 1.06. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.47 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.83.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

