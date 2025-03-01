Paul Cassano Buys 40,000 Shares of CleanSpace Holdings Limited (ASX:CSX) Stock

CleanSpace Holdings Limited (ASX:CSX – Get Free Report) insider Paul Cassano purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.49 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,640.00 ($12,198.76).
CleanSpace Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.
About CleanSpace
